Premier League Title Prediction Made After Chelsea Dropped Points vs Man United

Chelsea, Man City, and Liverpool have all emerged as clear frontrunners for the Premier League title this season

Only two points separate Chelsea in the first place and third-placed Liverpool after 13 rounds of matches

City occupy second place with 29 points, just one behind leaders Chelsea following their 2-1 win over West Ham United

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Roy Keane and Jamie Carragher have both tipped Man City to retain the Premier League title this season ahead of rivals Chelsea and Liverpool.

Pep Guardiola will be looking to help Man City retain the Premier League title this season. Image: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The Blues settled for a 1-1 draw with Man United on Sunday, November 28, at Stamford Bridge to consolidate their top spot on the standings.

However, their lead was cut to just one point after Man City, who sit second stunned West Ham United 2-1.

Liverpool, who are also the contenders for the title swept Southampton aside, with their victory affording them a place in third after match week 13.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Incredibly, five points are now separating the top three teams with fourth-placed West Ham.

Despite the apparent stiff competition among Liverpool, Man City, and Chelsea, Keane and Carragher believe City will successfully defend their crown and win it for the eighth time.

Roy Keane's prediction:

"I kind of wrote off Manchester City last year and regretted it because they turned it on from November and won it so easily," Keane told Sky Sports.

"At this moment in time, as brilliant as Liverpool and Chelsea are, I’d go with Man City," he added.

Jamie Carragher's stance:

"It’s been a good weekend for Liverpool but they’ve dropped some silly points this season so I’m with Roy, I think I’d probably just go with Man City," the Liverpool icon stated.

Meanwhile, Chelsea will be looking to make amends when they take on Watford in their next EPL outing on Wednesday, December 1.

How EPL table looks after Chelsea vs Man United draw and wins for Liverpool, Man City

Elsewhere, Briefly News previously reported that Chelsea remain top of the Premier League standings after match week 13 despite being held to a 1-1 draw by Man United at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues were unable to take advantage of United's poor run of form in the EPL to regain their four-point lead on the summit of the log.

The west Londoners had to rely on Jorginho to rescue a crucial point against the Red Devils, with the Italian converting from the spot to cancel out Jadon Sancho's 50th-minute opener.

Source: Briefly.co.za