Ralf Rangnick has promised to ensure Man United have a successful season ahead of his imminent arrival.

United confirmed on Monday, November 29, the German tactician is set to take over as the interim manager until the end of the season.

Rangnick will be succeeding Ole Gunnar Solskjaer who was recently shown the door following a string of poor results.

Speaking after his appointment, Rangnick admitted he was "excited to be joining Man United" adding that he is looking forward to helping the club and players to achieve their set goals.

“I am excited to be joining Manchester United and focused on making this a successful season for the club," he told manutd.com.

“The squad is full of talent and has a great balance of youth and experience. All my efforts for the next six months will be on helping these players fulfil their potential, both individually and, most importantly, as a team.

“Beyond that, I look forward to supporting the club’s longer-term goals on a consultancy basis," he added.

The former RB Leipzig boss will be taking charge at a time the Old Trafford have been struggling to register favourable results, especially in the domestic scene.

Despite a promising start to the season, United have endured a dip in form that has impacted negatively on their overall performances.

The Manchester club currently occupies eighth-place on the standings with just 18 points, a staggering 12 behind leaders Chelsea who have 30 after 13 rounds of matches.

United's next assignment will be a home meeting with rivals Arsenal on Thursday, December 2.

