Lionel Messi beats Robert Lewandowski, Jorginho, Benzema to win 7th Ballon d’Or

Lionel Messi has bagged his seventh Ballon d'Or title in style having claimed that of 2021 on November 29

The Argentine legend who has bagged the coveted prize six times earlier edged 29 other nominees to win yet again

In 2021, the 34-year-old scored 41 goals, made 17 assists, won the elusive Copa America and then Copa del Rey

Lionel Messi has now won the Ballon d'Or for a seventh time having after inspiring Argentina to Copa America glory.

This year's award was keenly contested as the Argentine beat Robert Lewandowski, who has enjoyed another goal-laden year with Bayern Munich, to win the award.

Lionel Messi wins his 7th Ballon d’Or. Image: Jonathan Daniel

Messi was one of the favourites to win a record seventh Ballon d'Or and the main man arrived at the venue in Paris for the ceremony along with his wife Antonella Roccuzzo as well as their kids.

The Argentine won his first international honour at the Copa America and switched Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain in the summer!

Other winners on the night

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich and Poland striker Lewandowski won the Striker of the Year award! He enjoyed an excellent 2021, breaking Gerd Muller's long-standing record for the most Bundesliga goals in a single season!

Also on the night, Barcelona youngster Pedri won the Kopa trophy handed to the best male player age 21 or under. It's certainly true that the teenager had an incredible year for Barcelona and Spain.

Alexia Putellas won the best women's football player in the world.

English club Chelsea were awarded the club of the year on the night after they won the Champions League.

Sergio Ramos tips Messi for 2021 Ballon d'Or

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that despite their years of rivalry, Sergio Ramos has backed Lionel Messi to win the 2021 Ballon d'Or award.

The two players linked up together at Paris Saint-Germain in the summer on free transfers. For years, the duo has never seen eye-to-eye in the world of football as they both turned out for rival clubs in the La Liga.

Ramos seems to have switched allegiance to the Argentine, revealing that he hopes he wins this year's edition of the Ballon d'Or.

