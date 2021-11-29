Bafana Bafana striker Percy Tau continues to soar high in the Egyptian Premier League for Al Ahly

Tau won his second Player of the Week award after scoring twice in Al Ahly's 4-1 triumph over Smouha on Thursday

The former Brighton & Hove Albion forward is currently the leading goalscorer in the league with five goals

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau continues to impress since his high-profile move to Egyptian giants Al Ahly three months ago.

'The Lion of Judah' has done so by walking off with yet another Egyptian Premier League Player of the Week award on the heels of his latest goalscoring exploits for Al Ahly, according to KickOff.

Player of the Week: Banafa Star Percy Tau Bags Another Individual Award in Egypt. Image: @percymuzitau22, @KickOffMagazine

Source: Twitter

Tau currently leads the way atop the league scoring charts after netting a brace in Al Ahly's 4-1 triumph over Smouha on Thursday.

After a brief stint of struggling to hit his stride, his latest efforts have upped his tally to five goals in just six appearances for the Red Devils so far this season, News24 reported.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The 27-year-old's heroics further ensured that Pisto Mosimane's side perfect start to the season remained intact ahead of being recognised with his second individual prize in Cairo in the past six weeks.

Tau was named Player of the Week after bagging two goals on debut against Ismaily in the opening round of fixtures. The former Brighton & Hove Albion forward is the only player to have scooped the award more than once in the current run of the campaign.

On present form, and with Al Ahly in action when the Egyptian Premier League returns at the butt-end of December, Tau is staking an early but serious claim for both the Player of the Year and Golden Boot accolades at the end of the season.

Source: Briefly.co.za