South African football lovers are delighted and celebrate Argentine Lionel Messi’s Ballon d’Or success

Messi was handed the prestigious Ballon d’Or award on Monday night in a glittering ceremony that was staged in Paris

The Paris St Germain star beat the likes of Mohamed Salah and Robert Lewandowski to claim his seventh trophy

In the wake of bagging another Ballon d’Or trophy on Monday night in an event that was held in Paris, Argentina's Lionel Messi is now being celebrated in South Africa too.

The skilful attacker, who is currently contracted to Paris St Germain in the French Ligue1, bagged the prestigious accolade for the seventh time. The former Barcelona star beat the likes of Bayern Munich and Poland’s Robert Lewandowski as well as Egypt and Liverpool talisman, Mohamed Salah.

Looking at the nippy 34-year-old midfielder, Messi led his country to the Copa America title and has brought major glory to his side since 1993. Apart from that, he managed to guide Barca to their 31st Copa Del Rey success before leaving for the PSG.

He also claimed the individual accolade in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015 and in 2019. The Albiceleste skipper is now trending in Mzansi as fans celebrate his success.

Paris St. Germain star Lionel Messi has won his seventh Ballon d'Or award. Image: @LeoMessi/Instagram

Source: Instagram

@Powellyowl said:

“Ballon d’Or 2021 - The Movie Congratulations, Lionel Messi.”

@AFCKong said:

"Congratulations Lionel Messi for another Ballon D'or. The GOAT is inevitable.”

@Mecunplugged said:

“Both Ballon D'or 2021 winners made in Barca. Congratulations Lionel Messi and Alexia.”

@VCAdiele said:

“Congratulations Lionel Messi on winning your 7th Ballon D'or #Ballon D'or #announce Messi #7thBallon.”

@IamafanofJF said:

“Congratulations Lionel Messi for winning the Ballon D'or for 7th time, the most in football history.”

@_Fayol15 said:

“The GOAT debate has ended. Congratulations Lionel Messi. Record making 7th #BallonDor.”

@Elpistolzero said:

“Coming first in the #Ballond'Or. Congratulations, Lionel Messi for successfully robbing Robert Lewandowski.”

@Kings_Wonery said:

“Congratulations Lionel Messi in your 7th Ballon d'Or, finally with an international trophy to go with it, you're truly a special player, stay in good health king, many more great things await you.”

Source: Briefly.co.za