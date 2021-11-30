Robert Lewandowski has thanked people who voted for him despite not winning the 2021 Ballon d'Or award

The Bayern Munich striker who was in fine form last season lost the 2021 Ballon d'Or award to PSG star Lionel Messi

Lewandowski also thanked his club, fans, friends and family for the support given to him as he promised to keep working hard

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Munich has congratulated Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi for beating him to win the 2021 Ballon d'Or award at the gala night on Monday night, November 29.

It was indeed an heartbreak for the Polish striker and many football fans in the world to see Lionel Messi winning the award which is now his seventh in his glorious football career.

Robert Lewandowski in action for German giants Bayern Munich. Photo by Sebastian Widmann

Source: UGC

Last season, Robert Lewandowski was in stunning form for Bayern Munich in all competitions and the striker even scored 41 League goals in just 29 appearances which was incredible.

How many goals did Lionel Messi score?

Lionel Messi on the other hand was also in good form last season at Barcelona as he netted 30 goals and helped the Catalans finished as third best on the standings before moving to PSG.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Lifting the Copa America was Lionel Messi's biggest achievement this year as he helped Argentina land their first international title in 28 years thanks to the triumph over Brazil.

According to the report on Mirror and post on Instagram, Robert Lewandowski thanked all the people who voted for him as he vowed to continue with his impressive performance.

Robert Lewandowski's reaction to 2021 Ballon d'Or

“To start, I would like to congratulate Lionel Messi, Ballon d’Or Winner

“I want to thank every single journalist who voted for me, and believed that my achievements were important in 2021.

“I won Striker Of The Year Award and no player can win an individual award without the strongest team and loyal fans behind him. And for me it’s no different.''

Fans attack France Football after Messi beats Lewandowski to win 2021 Ballon d'Or

Earlier, Briefly News reported on Tuesday, November 30, with a heated debate on who deserved the 2021 Ballon d’Or more between Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski.

Messi was crowned the best player on the planet by France Football for a record seventh time in a colourful ceremony in Paris, with Lewandowski managing a second-place finish.

The Bayern Munich forward was however also recognized on the night, as France Football feted him with the ‘Striker of the Year' award.

The Ballon d’Or was voted for by a total of 180 journalists from all around the world, with Messi edging Lewandowski in the end.

This however did not augur well with large sections of fans, who felt Lewandowski had a stellar 2021 and perhaps deserved the award more.

Source: Briefly.co.za