Ballon d'Or 2021: All Award Winners as Lionel Messi Wins Seventh Award

Lionel Messi was the standout name during the 65th Ballon d'Or ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet, in Paris

The PSG ace beat Robert Lewandowski and Jorginho to win the men’s Ballon d’Or for a record-extending seventh time

Alexia Putellas became the third winner of the women’s award following an outstanding season with Barcelona and Spain

Lewandowski bagged a consolation in the Best Striker of the Year as Chelsea collected the Club of the Year crown

Lionel Messi was the man of the moment during the 65th edition of the Ballon d'Or awards hosted in Paris on the night of Monday, November 29.

Lionel Messi collected his seventh Ballon d'Or award at Theatre du Chatelet, in Paris. Photo: Getty Images.

The Paris Saint-Germain superstar saw off stiff competition from 29 other nominees for the award to be crowned winner of the prize for the seventh time.

Messi picked the award after a scintillating 2020/21 season that saw him win titles with both Barcelona and the national team.

Despite Barca's relatively poor season, they did end the campaign with silverware as they lifted the Copa del Rey with the help of Messi.

The forward crowned the year with his first major title Argentina as they lifted the Copa del Rey.

Messi played a pivotal role in the triumph as he scored four goals and bagged five assists.

Meanwhile, despite the 34-year-old stealing the limelight at the Ballon d'Or awards, there were actually some big winners at the event.

All the winners at the awards gala

1. Kopa trophy (best player under 21) – Barcelona’s Pedri

2. Best Striker of the Year award – Lewandoski

3. Women’s Ballon d’Or 2021 – Barcelona’s Alexia Putellas

4. Yachine Trophy 2021 – PSG’s Gianluigi Donnarumma

5. Men’s Ballon d’Or 2021 – PSG’s Lionel Messi.

6. Club of the Year award – Chelsea

Messi sends Lewandowski message

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Robert Lewandowski deserved a Ballon d'Or during the award ceremony on Monday, November 29.

Upon receiving his award, Messi showed some class by giving a shout out to his closest rival Lewandowski, saying the Pole should have won the award last year.

There were no Ballon d’Or awards in 2020 as France Football cancelled the ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

