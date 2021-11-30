Football fans are sharing their reactions to Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune, who says Lionel Messi deserves the Ballon d’Or award

The Chiefs keeper headed online to congratulate Messi for his seventh Ballon d’Or accolade and there are massive reactions

Some fans feel the Paris St Germain star didn’t deserve the award but a player such as Robert Lewandowski should have won it

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has also heaped praise on Argentina and Paris St Germain star Lionel Messi. Messi bagged his seventh Ballon d’Or award on Monday night and Khune has acted like a fan showing his admiration.

The Amakhosi net minder headed online to share his excitement and lavished the former Barcelona star with praise. ‘Itu’ says the experienced midfielder has no competitor as he clinched the award in an event that was hosted in France.

Despite being sidelined at Naturena under coach Stuart Baxter, the Bafana Bafana international remains a celebrated football figure in Mzansi. He wrote on social media:

“They call him 007. 0 players better than him. 0 arguments left against him 7 Ballon d’Ors. Lionel Andrés Messi. #GreatestOfAllTime.”

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper has congratulated Lionel Messi for bagging yet another Ballon d'Or award. Image: @ItuKhune32/LeoMessi/Instagram

Source: Instagram

@Bundaligga88 said:

“Hayi kabi my captain but this award has become a joke. I can’t come to terms with how Messi won it over Edouard Mendy and Mohamed Salah.”

@Dumi_Dludlu said:

“Prestigious no more, these awards are handed to whoever they see fit, not the deserving player. People are clouded by the love of an individual and judge based on that. Lewandowski deserved this award simply because they postponed it last year. They should have made it a two-year cycle.”

@_Morganical said:

“This award is a scam, many great players have been robbed in the past! Guys like Iniesta, Xavi, Robben, Zlatan and Manuel Neuer. If it’s about trophies, Jorginho helped Italy and Chelsea win trophies and he was a pivotal player, but it’s cool man, let me not get emotional.”

@Dance_Prince13 said:

“Messi wins Ballon d'Or using club records-you complain saying he needs international trophy to prove himself. Now he wins the most difficult international trophy (after World Cup) and dominates it... and you come and complain again, saying he didn't do enough on club level. Jesus.”

@NketsuVusi said:

“Oksalayo Lewandowski deserved it.”

Source: Briefly.co.za