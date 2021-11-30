Lionel Messi has been crowned the best footballer in the world in the year 2021 after France Football handed the Argentine a seventh Ballon d’Or title

The 34-year-old beat closest rival Robert Lewandowski to the award, while Chelsea midfielder Jorginho finished third

With Ballon d’Or not naming the world’s starting XI, here are the best eleven players according to the votes

Argentine legend Lionel Messi scooped his seventh Ballon d’Or title in an award ceremony on Monday night, 29 November, beating Robert Lewandowski and Jorginho, Euro Sport reports.

The Barcelona legend was crowned the best footballer in the world by French Football who are organisers of the awards.

It was a moment that the 34-year-old consolidated on his GOAT status as he was also named in the world’s best starting eleven courtesy of the Ballon d’Or votes.

Lionel Messi was named in the world's best starting XI based on Ballon d'Or votes. Image: @Aitor Alcalde Colomer

Source: Getty Images

How it went down in Paris

The build-up to the event was tense with many tipping Lewandowski to win it having missed out on the award last year as it was cancelled due to the pandemic.

The French publication teased their way through the 30 contenders by slowly revealing where they finished in the standings.

Unlike FIFA who name the best eleven in the world, Ballon d’Or did not, but here is a translation of who would make up the starting eleven according to the votes.

GiveMeSport had to throw the tactical rulebook out the window a little bit because it was nigh on impossible to not make the line-up insanely tactically without missing off tonnes of players.

Starting XI

GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma (10th)

CB: Leonardo Bonucci (14th)

CB: Giorgio Chiellini (13th)

CB: Simon Kjaer (18th)

RM: Mohamed Salah (7th)

CM: N'Golo Kante (5th)

CM: Jorginho (3rd)

LM: Cristiano Ronaldo (6th)

RF: Lionel Messi (1st)

FW: Robert Lewandowski (2nd)

LF: Karim Benzema (4th)

