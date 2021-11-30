Messi has been named winner of the 2021 Ballon d'Or award beating strong rival Lewandowski with 33 points

The Paris Saint-Germain forward was declared winner on Monday night, November 29, with 613 points, while Lewandowski ended with 580

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo who has won the award five times finished out of the top 3 this time around

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Lionel Messi of Paris Saint-Germain on Monday night, November 29, won his seventh Ballon d'Or award in stunning fashion beating the likes of Robert Lewandowski and Jorginho.

The year 2021 has been an incredible one for the former Barcelona captain as he won the his first ever international title with Argentina following their triumph in the Copa America.

Before leaving Spanish giants Barcelona, Lionel Messi also helped the Catalans to win the Copa del Rey and finished third on the final standings of the season.

Lionel Messi in action at the 2021 Ballon d'Or gala night in Paris. Image: Aurelien Meunier

Source: UGC

Lionel Messi did not score goals than Lewandowski who had 41 last term, but the Argentine had more assists than the Bayern Munich striker.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

What position did Robert Lewandowski finish?

Last year, Robert Lewandowski was tipped to win the Ballon d'Or award following his incredible performances for Bayern Munich, but the gala night was cancelled due to COVID-19.

Many football fans around the world were expecting Robert Lewandowski to win the award this year, but the journalists who voted picked Lionel Messi as the winner.

According to the report on Mirror and GOAL, the margin that helped Lionel Messi to beat Lewandowski was only 33 points.

Below is the breakdown

Lionel Messi (Argentina, FC Barcelona, Paris-SG), 613 points.

Robert Lewandowski (Poland, Bayern Munich), 580 pts.

Jorginho (Italy, Chelsea), 460 pts.

Lionel Messi beats Robert Lewandowski, Jorginho, Benzema to win 7th Ballon d’Or

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Lionel Messi has now won the Ballon d'Or for a seventh time having after inspiring Argentina to Copa America glory.

This year's award was keenly contested as the Argentine beat Robert Lewandowski, who has enjoyed another goal-laden year with Bayern Munich, to win the award.

Messi was one of the favourites to win a record seventh Ballon d'Or and the main man arrived at the venue in Paris for the ceremony along with his wife Antonella Roccuzzo as well as their kids.

The Argentine won his first international honour at the Copa America and switched Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain in the summer!

Source: Briefly.co.za