Alphonso Davies has explained that it was not fair for his teammate Robert Lewandowski not to win 2021 Ballon d'Or

The 21-year-old defender claimed that the organizers of the Ballon d'Or should name Robert winner for 2020 edition

Those in charge of the France Magazine decided to cancel the 2020 edition of the Ballon d'Or due to COVID-19

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Alphonso Davies who plays as a defender for Bayern Munich has expressed disappointment over Lionel Messi winning the 2021 Ballon d'Or award in Paris claiming that his teammate Lewandowski should have won it.

Lionel Messi on Monday night recorded his name in the history books as the first player to win seven Ballon d'Or awards and this record will be hard to break in years to come.

Cristiano Ronaldo who is Lionel Messi's main competitor is having five Ballon d'Or and it is not sure if the Portuguese would win two more before retiring.

Lionel Messi in good mood at the 2021 Ballon d'Or award night. Photo by Aurelien Meunier

Source: UGC

Robert Lewandowski was tipped by many football fans around the world to win the 2021 Ballon d'Or, but Lionel Messi beat him with 33 points.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

According to the report on Sportsbible and Givesport, Davies stated that the organizers of the Ballon d'Or should named Lewandowski winner of 2020 award.

Alphonso Davies' reaction on Ballon d'Or

"I'm going to leave it like that because if I start talking about it a lot of people's feelings are going to get hurt.

"Lewandowski deserved to win it. At least give the guy the Ballon d'Or from last year.

"You can't tell me oh my god I'd be so mad man. I'd probably punch something."

Breakdown of how Messi beats Lewandowski, Jorginho for 2021 Ballon d’Or finally revealed

Earlier, Briefly News had reported how Lionel Messi of Paris Saint-Germain on Monday night, November 29, won his seventh Ballon d'Or award in stunning fashion beating the likes of Robert Lewandowski and Jorginho.

The year 2021 has been an incredible one for the former Barcelona captain as he won his first-ever international title with Argentina following their triumph in Copa America.

Before leaving Spanish giants Barcelona, Lionel Messi also helped the Catalans to win the Copa del Rey and finished third on the final standings of the season.

Lionel Messi did not score more goals than Lewandowski who had 41 last terms, but the Argentine had more assists than the Bayern Munich striker.

Source: Briefly.co.za