Watford vs Chelsea saw the Blues bounce back to winning ways with a 2-1 hard-fought victory in the English Premier League

Mason Mount and Hakim Ziyech both scored for the west Londoners with Emmanuel Dennis scoring Watford's consolation

The Blues remain top on the log with 33 points, just one ahead of Man City, who saw off Aston Villa

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Watford vs Chelsea Premier League encounter ended in a 2-1 win in favour of the Blues at Vicarage Road on the night of Wednesday, 1 December.

Mason Mount and Hakim Ziyech scored for the west Londoners against Watford. Image: @AdrianDennis

Source: Getty Images

The Blues were desperate to return to winning ways as Claudio Ranieri welcomed his former side at Vicarage having been forced to settle for a 1-1 draw against Man United in their last league outing.

However, they had to sweat for the victory as the Hornets proved to be a hard nut to crack. The encounter had to be temporarily halted midway through the first half due to a medical emergency after a fan suffered a heart attack with the scores still 0-0.

The two teams resumed hostility after a 22-minute delay with players making their way to the pitch.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Mason Mount broke the tie's deadlock in the 29th minute, slotting home with a clinical finish after he was teed up by Kai Havertz.

However, the lead was short-lived as the home side drew level just two minutes before the break via Emmanuel Dennis who made no mistake from close range.

With just 18 minutes left on the clock, Hakim Ziyech restored Chelsea's lead with a stunner, with his goal ultimately ending up as the match-winner.

The Blues' crucial win saw them cling on to their place at the top of the standings with 33 points, one ahead of Man City who saw off Aston Villa in their own fixture.

Liverpool remain third on the log with 31 points despite their 4-1 convincing win over rivals Everton in the Merseyside derby.

Boost for Chelsea as 2 key players return from injury ahead of tough EPL clash this weekend

Looking at a related piece, Briefly News published that Thomas Tuchel has been handed a double injury boost after both Reece James and N'Golo Kante returned to full training.

James has been nursing an ankle injury sustained during his side's Premier League defeat against Man City back in September.

Metro UK reports the full-back had to withdraw from England's squad for their World Cup qualifying matches, with his teammate taking his place in the national team.

Source: Briefly.co.za