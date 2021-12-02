The world football governing body, FIFA, seems be taking long when it comes to solving the saga between Bafana Bafana and Ghana

Bafana lost 1-0 to Ghana last month but South Africa lodged a protest against referee Maguette Ndiaye’s handling of the proceedings, yet FIFA is still mum

Among other complaints, Bafana and SAFA complained about the dubious penalty that was handed to the West Africans last month

Following their disappointing loss at the hands of Ghana earlier last month, Bafana Bafana and the South African Football Association will now have to wait a little longer to hear their verdict from FIFA.

According to local media reports, the Johannesburg-based Football Association will wait for FIFA to make a decision on the controversial FIFA World Qualifier against the Black Stars.

SAFA protested the 1-0 result they suffered in Cape Coast where Senegalese referee Maguette Ndiaye is alleged to have been unfair on the South Africans. SAFA lodged a protest and FIFA acknowledged receiving it, but they are yet to take steps or make a ruling.

SAFA still waiting for FIFA to decide on the match against Ghana

The Nasrec-based FA dispatched their letter to the Switzerland-based entity and called for a rematch, among other complaints, but there is no response and the time is against SAFA. KickOff reports that FIFA is seemingly taking time on the matter.

Apart from the letter sent by SAFA, there was an independent report submitted by former FIFA referee Ace Ncobo as he detailed all the dubious calls made by the referee, Ndiaye.

In addition, Bafana coach Hugo Broos was hoping for FIFA to make a ruling just before the announcement of fixture dates by CAF for the play-off round. However, CAF have announced the dates while FIFA remains mum.

With CAF having pronounced the 26 January date for the play-offs, this means FIFA will need more time to investigate the saga involving Ghana, Bafana and Ndiaye.

Sport24 reported that the 2010 FIFA World Cup hosting organisation is still in the dark as far as FIFA’s decision. The publication has quoted SAFA President Danny Jordaan and he said:

"I am just waiting on FIFA. We are sitting and waiting, and all sorts of stories are emerging. We don't know when we will get a response.”

@GumbiMtshali said:

“We don't want to go to the World Cup in Qatar, at all costs, but at any costs, we want football justice to prevail. Did the referee manipulate the game, was he consulted by a Ghanaian FA official before, was there a penalty? That's all. South Africa has more pressing needs!”

@Donald_Lolo1 said:

“Last night Sebe and Ace were chatting on PowerFM 98.7 regarding this matter, Ace mentioned that when FIFA placed this matter to DC, they took some time.”

@RayMaboya said:

“I suspect the case will hit Ghana FA much harder. FIFA's reputation is on the line, and CAF seems to have made their findings, these shifts are not just a coincidence.”

Source: Briefly.co.za