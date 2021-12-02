Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi won the 2021 Ballon d'Or award beating Robert Lewandowski

Zlatan Ibrahimovic explained that Lionel Messi did not deserve to win the 2021 Ballon d'Or naming Lewandowski as the one

Chelsea star Jorginho finished in third position, while Cristiano Ronaldo did not end among the top five on the list

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has joined many football fans around the world who have frowned at the announcement of Lionel Messi winning the 2021 Ballon d'Or award ahead of Robert Lewandowski.

Lionel Messi who currently plays for Paris Saint-Germain was named the winner of the 2021 Ballon d'Or award at the gala night held in Paris on Monday.

Many football fans claimed afterwards that Lionel Messi should not have won it considering how superb Lewandowski has been for Bayern Munich this year.

Robert Lewandowski in action for Bayern Munich. Photo by Sebastian Widmann

Even last year, Robert Lewandowski was expected to be named the winner of the award, but the organizers cancelled it due to the trouble of COVID-19.

According to the report on Sportsbible and French Football, Zlatan Ibrahimovic stated clearly that Lionel Messi is a good player, but added that Lewandowski should have won the Ballon d'Or.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's reaction

''Lewandowski deserved the Ballon d'Or this year."

Recently, former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra also voiced out his frustration on the yardstick that made the Argentina international win the Ballon d'Or for 2021.

The Frenchman explained that it is high time that the whole world opens their eyes to how the Ballon d'Or award is being done.

Ballon d’Or organizers make a stunning response to Messi’s request about Lewandowski receiving 2021 Award

Earlier, Briefly News had reported how people in charge of the Ballon d'Or award stated clearly that they are thinking about the possibility of giving the 2020 crown to Robert Lewandowski following Messi's comment.

Robert Lewandowski was in the best form of his career last season and football fans were expecting the Bayern Munich star to be named winner of the Ballon d'Or.

However, the organizers decided to cancel the gala night due to the disturbance of COVID-19 thereby denying Robert Lewandowski the chance to win the award.

There were high expectations of Robert Lewandowski winning the award this year, but he was beaten by Lionel Messi who is now having seven Ballon d'Or in his big cabinets.

