Man United vs Arsenal ended in a 3-2 thrilling win for the Red Devils at Old Trafford

Cristiano Ronaldo struck a brace to inspire United to victory as he took his tally to 801 goals

This was Michael Carrick's last match in charge of the Red Devils as caretaker boss

Man United vs Arsenal Premier League cracker saw Cristiano Ronaldo hit new heights in his career as he netted a double to take his tally to 801 goals in his career.

Cristiano Ronaldo struck a brace to inspire Man United to victory. Image: @Alex Livesey.

Source: Getty Images

The Thursday night, December 2, EPL cracker staged at Old Trafford saw Michael Carrick take charge of United after interim boss Ralf Rangnick failed to get the necessary paperwork in place.

Having steadied the ship since the departure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Carrick, in his last match in charge was desperate to end his short tenure on a high.

The legendary midfielder rang a couple of changes from the side that drew 1-1 against Chelsea in the last league clash, with Ronaldo, who started from the bench walking into the starting line up alongside Harry Maguire who was back from suspension.

The tactical tweak paid off as Ronaldo netted a sensational brace to inspire the Red Devils to a 3-2 win at home.

However, the hosts had to come from a goal down after Emile Smith Rowe handed Arsenal a controversial lead in the 13th minute.

Bruno Fernandes drew United level on the stroke of halftime to ensure both teams head into the break level.

Ronaldo nearly handed his side the lead shortly after the resumption of the second half, but Aaron Ramsdale was well in place to fend off the danger.

The Portuguese went on to make it 2-1 in the 52nd minute, sweeping the ball decisively into the far corner from Marcus Rashford's brilliant cross.

However, United's lead was short-lived as the Gunners made it 2-2 minutes later through Martin Odegard.

