Salah has explained that his targets this season at Liverpool is to win the Premier League and UCL titles

The Egypt international has been in great for this season for the Reds and has scored 13 Premier League goals

Anfield landlords will however be missing the former Roma star from January 2022 due to the African Cup of Nations in Cameroon

Days after finishing seventh on the 2021 Ballon d'Or list, Mohamed Salah of Premier League giants Liverpool has explained that his targets this season is to win the Champions League and EPL titles.

Despite his incredible performances so far this year, Mohamed Salah failed to finish among the top five on the Ballon d'Or list which was won by PSG forward Lionel Messi.

Mohamed Salah in action for Premier League side Liverpool. Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt

Two days after the Ballon d'Or gala night was held in Paris, Mohamed Salah continued with his super form in the Premier League netting a brace for Liverpool in 4-1 win over Everton.

How many goals Mohamed Salah has so far this season?

With 14 games played so far this term in English topflight football, Mohamed Salah has scored 13 goals in the topflight, six in the Champions League and has also created 8 assists.

According to the report on GOAL and Sportsbible, Mohamed Salah explained that it would be nice for him and his teammates to win the League and Champions League titles this term.

Mohamed Salah's comment

''My first target is to win something with the club: Champions League, Premier League, hopefully, both. That’s the main target for everyone.''

