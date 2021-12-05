6 Man United Stars Who Could Leave Old Trafford After Ralf Rangnick Arrival

A number of Man United stars are expected to depart the club following the appointment of Ralf Rangnick as manager

Edinson Cavani headlines a list of United players who could switch clubs in the coming months with his current deal set to expire in the summer

Jesse Lingard, Digo Dalot, and Anthony Martial are also believed to be on the verge of leaving

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Edison Cavani tops a six-man shortlist of Man United who could depart the club in the coming months after the appointment of Ralf Rangnick as the new manager.

A number of Man United stars are expected to depart the club following the appointment of Ralf Rangnick as manager. Image: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Rangnick was appointed to the role last Monday to succeed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer who was recently shown the door by the Manchester club.

Mirror UK now reports the arrival of Rangnick could be marked with several departures, with the German tactician expected to trim the current squad that has been underwhelming so far this season.

It is believed the 63-year-old has already been handed a £100million budget to reinforce his squad ahead of the January winter transfer window.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

New arrivals at Old Trafford will undoubtedly see a few players offloaded, with as many as six of them expected to leave.

Cavani, who has six months left on his current deal tops the list of players set to depart, with Barcelona believed to be his next destination.

Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard are also thought to be on the verge of leaving, with the former stalling on penning of a new deal.

Lingard, on his part, has seen game time hard to come by due to competition, with the winger likely to leave on a free transfer in the summer should United fail to find a potential suitor in January.

Joining the pair on the list is the trio of Anthony Martial, Diogo Dalot, and Donny van de Beek.

Despite his promising start to life at Old Trafford, Martial has failed to live up to his potential and could now be shipped out as United push to recoup some money from what they paid Monaco to land his services.

Dalot, on the other hand, has failed to impress since signing for the Red Devils under Jose Mourinho from Porto in 2018, managing just 24 Premier League appearances since his arrival.

Van de Beek, meanwhile, has endured a frustrating stint at the Theatre of Dreams, warming the bench for the better part of the period he has been with United.

The Dutchman is believed to be unhappy at the club and could force a January exit for a move elsewhere.

Fred scores winner as Ralf Rangnick kicks off EPL reign

Elsewhere, Briefly News recently reported that Ralf Rangnick had a dream start to life as the new Man United boss after the Red Devils secured a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace on Sunday, December 5, at Old Trafford.

Rangnick was appointed to the role last week to succeed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer who was axed after United's poor run of results.

The German tactician was in line to take charge against Arsenal but had to wait to have proper documentation in place to gain access to the touchline.

Source: Briefly.co.za