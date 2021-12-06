Chelsea Hammer Rivals Arsenal 3-0 to Win Women's FA Cup Title

Sam Kerr netted a stunning brace to inspire Chelsea's women side to victory over their arch-rivals

The win saw the Blues win the FA Cup title as they completed their delayed treble of the 2020/21 season

Emma Hayes' side had an impressive season last term as they ended the campaign as champions of the Women's Super League

Chelsea women's team have been crowned the winners of the 2020/21 FA Cup after seeing off rivals Arsenal at Wembley Stadium.

Sam Kerr netted a stunning brace to inspire Chelsea's women side to victory over their arch-rivals. Image: @ChelseaFCW

Emma Hayes' charges hammered Arsenal 3-0 during their meeting on Sunday, December 5, to lift the trophy for the third time.

The triumph saw them complete a belated 2020/21 domestic treble having also won the Super League title after hammering Reading 5-0 on the final day of the Women's Super League season.

The domestic crown was their fourth title, the most has ever won in the Women's Super League.

During the Sunday encounter, Chelsea were the dominant side from the onset and took a deserved lead via Fran Kirby after just three minutes of action.

Sam Kerr doubled the advantage after the break before she put the game to bed with 15 minutes remaining.

The victory was enough to see the Blues complete a domestic treble that was put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic. Speaking after the victory, Kerr noted Chelsea deserved to lift the title having played well.

"I think we deserved it – I think we played really well, as we have done in the past few weeks. We knew that if we kept pushing at some point they would go in and they did. I’m paid to score goals but our defence was amazing and it was a team effort – I can’t wait to party."

Incidentally, the two London teams are currently involved in an intriguing title race in the Women's Super League and are already six points clear of their closest challengers with just eight matches played.

