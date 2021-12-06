Lionel Messi of Paris Saint-Germain has been told to demolish his four-star hotel in the Spanish city of Barcelona

The order was said to have been given by the court who explained that the hotel failed to meet required expectations

Messi recently left Spanish giants Barcelona acquired the hotel in 2017 and 77 bedrooms are in the property

Days after winning his seventh Ballon d'Or award in Paris, Lionel Messi has reportedly been ordered by the court in Barcelona for him to demolish his four-star hotel in the city.

This latest development will come as heartbreaking one for the Argentine footballer who spent more than 20 years of his career playing in Spain.

Why did court order for the hotel's demolition?

According to the report on Mirror and El Confidencial, Lione Messi's hotel in Barcelona is said to have failed to meet the required standards.

The report added that Lionel Messi was not aware that the property was already booked for demolition when he bought it in 2017 and spent huge amount on the hotel.

The hotel's balconies are believed to be too big, but the building could even collapse if they are downsized or torn down.

Not only that, but the fire emergency plan reportedly also failed to meet the authorities' standards.

What next for Lionel Messi to do?

The Paris Saint-Germain star is expected to send his representatives to appeal the court's order and deliberate on what can be done for the footballer not to lose the property.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi has been struggling this season in France and the Argentine has scored only one goal for Paris Saint-Germain in the League.

