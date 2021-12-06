The Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies have made the Kaboyellow family proud after bagging their third trophy of the season

Sundowns Ladies clinched the Hollywoodbets Super League trophy on Sunday to complete a treble for this campaign

Football fans are now sharing their congratulatory messages with the team and the social media space is buzzing

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies side were crowned the champions of the Hollywoodbets Super League over the past weekend. The Masandawana ladies bagged their third trophy of the season to complete their treble.

The Chloorkop-based side lifted the inaugural CAF Women’s Champions League and also the COSAFA Qualifiers. The club’s faithfuls are sharing their congratulatory messages. The Brazilians headed to social media to celebrate their historical achievements.

Sundowns beat Ma-Indies Ladies 7-0 with Andisiwe Mgcoyi netting six goals and the other one converted by Hlogi Mashigo. The victory on Sunday afternoon saw them finish on top of the log table with 73 points from 26 games. The club wrote on Facebook:

"COSAFA Qualifiers. CAF Women's Champions League. Hollywoodbets Super League. @SundownsLadies are your 2021 Treble Champions! #Sundowns"

Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies are getting all the sweet messages from football fans. Image: @MamelodiSundowns/Facebook

Source: Facebook

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The post reads:

Sive Hlumelo said:

“Congratulations to Banyana Ba Style they really hard a successful year.”

Spha Mthembu said:

“Dankooooo yellow dangerous team.”

Siyabonga Maseko said:

“This team is going far and will rule the continent. Rise, Sundowns, rise.”

Lesiba Mantsi said:

“Treble winners without a loss, Kaboyellow.”

Joel Makena said:

“The technical team has done an excellent job here.”

Keletso Tlhapi said:

“No competition in Africa. They must go to England with immediate effect.”

Collen Vilankulu said:

“Sundowns Ladies... You're too good.”

Richard Chabalala said:

“This brand is way too much to handle.”

Bohlale Sello said:

“Dominance is the word to some-up the Mamelodi Sundowns ladies.”

Ifa Kgaogelo said:

“Now I give respect to our chairman, this man is giving the name Sundowns dignity.”

Mondli Ntanzi said:

“True champions. The results of a good investment in women football!! Big up to #KBY nation#Congratulations.”

Ramaphosa lauds Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies for inaugural CAF WCL win: "Well done"

In a similar report, Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies for pulling off a historic victory in the inaugural CAF Women's Champions League on Friday.

The South Africans beat Ghanaian side Hasaacas Ladies 2-0 in Cairo in an exciting clash at the 30th June Stadium that had all the hallmarks of a women's side exacting revenge for Bafana Bafana's controversial loss to Ghana last Sunday.

Sundowns Ladies' victory has since drawn praise far and wide, not least from Ramaphosa, who undoubtedly had been keeping a close eye on the encounter before the final whistle signalled the country's ascent into the clouds.

Source: Briefly.co.za