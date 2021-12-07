John McGinn has come on the radar of Premier League club Manchester United as Ralf Rangnick is interested in the midfielder

The Man Utd interim boss has sighted the Aston Villa midfielder for the Red Devils as soon as the January transfer window opens

With the future of Paul Pogba, Donny van de Beek and Nemanja Matic uncertain, United's midfield is in need of a re-jig

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick looks prepared to bolster his squad in January and has identified Aston Villa’s John McGinn as a target, Daily Star reports.

Daily Star are repotting that the United interim manager is prepared to splash £50million on the Scot to reinvigorate his midfield.

It was gathered that the Old Trafford club will do business as soon as the transfer window opens next month as Rangnick is desperate in reshaping his squad.

John McGinn on the radar of Manchester United.

It is understood that McGinn is top on his wish-list as the coach is set to sanction a £50 million bid for the 27-year-old, Marca reports.

With the future of Paul Pogba, Donny van de Beek and Nemanja Matic uncertain, United's midfield is in need of a re-jig and is likely to be the focal point of their next couple of transfer windows.

McGinn is now a key player for Aston Villa and new boss Steven Gerrard will be reluctant in letting such an important player depart.

The Scot has scored 16 goals and assisted 20 in 124 games for the club since signing from Hibernian in 2018 while Villa were still in the Championship.

Six stars expected to leave Man Utd next year

Meanwhile, Edinson Cavani tops a six-man shortlist of Man United stars who could depart the club in the coming months after the appointment of Ralf Rangnick as the new manager.

The arrival of Rangnick could be marked with several departures, with the German tactician expected to trim the current squad that has been underwhelming so far this season.

Cavani, who has six months left on his current deal tops the list of players set to depart, with Barcelona believed to be his next destination.

Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard are also thought to be on the verge of leaving, with the former stalling on penning of a new deal.

Joining the pair on the list is the trio of Anthony Martial, Diogo Dalot, and Donny van de Beek.

Ralf Rangnick identifies his first Man United signing

Elsewhere, Briefly News recently reported that RB Leipzig star Amadou Haidara could reportedly become Ralf Rangnick's first signing at Man United. Rangnick was reportedly named the new United boss to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer who was sacked after a string of poor results.

The German's appointment was confirmed last Monday and he is set to take charge until the end of the season. It is understood the tactician is unlikely to spend heavily in the upcoming winter transfer window, with United already boasting of a strong squad depth.

However, Metro UK reports the Red Devils could bring in Haidara in January should they be ready to splash £32million for the striker. The Leipzig ace who has a dream to play in the Premier League has a release clause that will come into effect in the summer.

