Briefly News gathers that the Premier Soccer League has suffered another resignation as Michael Murphy has left

The legal head, Murphy, walked away from the PSL and follows former prosecutor Nande Becker, who has already vacated his position in Parktown

Media reports also suggest that the league will need to hunt for an accountant as Yusuf Seth has parted ways with the football body too

It doesn’t rain but pours for the South African Premier Soccer League following the resignation of yet another legal head. Briefly News has gathered that Michael Muprhy has also stepped down from his role in the legal department.

The resignation comes after that of Nande Becker, who served as the league’s prosecutor from 2013 and resigned at the end of November. According to local media reports, Murphy has also left the league’s governing body and his departure comes as a massive blow.

A source close to TimesLIVE has it that Murphy has tendered his resignation with the Parktown-based body.

Legal head Michael Murphy leaves the Premier Soccer League

The Johannesburg-based publication reports that Murphy performed the role of launching the league’s club licensing and also worked with the South African Football Association (SAFA).

At the same time, the website indicates that Yusuf Seth, the league’s finance manager and accountant, also resigned at the end of November.

KickOff carried the same report, indicating that Murphy was frustrated and that feeling dates back to many years. In addition, Murphy's resignation will hit the chairman, Dr Irvin Khoza as he counted on the legal guru’s experience.

@Ka_Madonsela said:

“Interference has always been one factor that kills our football administration in South Africa.”

@Lawrence_1139 said:

“PSL is degrading, new leadership is needed urgently, Irvin Khoza has done his part, hence he needs to make way.”

@Muzila8 said:

“I wish everyone resign and leave Khoza and Mato there.”

PSL prosecutor resigns amid gathering legal storms with immediate effect

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that amid another gathering legal thunderstorm, veteran Premier Soccer League (PSL) prosecutor Nande Becker has unexpectedly resigned from his position with immediate effect.

Becker had served in this role within the organisation since 2013, presiding over various legal furores which have become the mainstay of local club football.

The latest saga was that of Kaizer Chiefs not honouring a fixture against Cape Town City on Saturday, citing a Covid-19 outbreak at the club. The Amakhosi had requested that the PSL postpone all the team's fixtures in December, a matter the governing body had yet to rule on.

