South African-born Al Ahly striker Percy Tau has been included in the Egyptian Premier League Team of the Month

Tau has been in fine form for Ahly and has already netted five goals out of six matches as they lead the log table with 18 points without a defeat

The Bafana Bafana hitman will hope to continue doing well under coach Pitso Mosimane as they will return to action in two weeks time

It is fair to say Percy Tau has settled quickly and fitted like a hand in a glove at Al Ahly. The Bafana Bafana international has been a revelation for coach Pitso Mosimane’s troops so far.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns star has been included in the Team of the Month in the Egyptian Premier League following his stellar displays. Tau has been a key figure for the Cairo giants and has already netted five goals out of six matches in the league.

In the wake of such a brilliant showing under the former Sundowns manager, Tau continues to impress the league organisers and has been rewarded.

With his side now aiming to maintain their winning run, Tau will be motivated to secure recognition for the month of November. Looking at a social media post by the EPL, the skilful player is joined by his club teammates, Ali Maaloul and Aliou Dieng.

Meanwhile, the 27-year-old will look to continue where he left off and go on to lift his maiden trophy with the Cairo-based outfit.

The Witbank-born star makes his way into the Team of the Month after clinching a spot in the Team of the Week and also bagged an individual accolade.

Al Ahly will now return to action on 21 December when they face Future FC away from home and currently lead the league table with 18 points from six games, they are yet to draw or suffer a defeat.

Source: Briefly.co.za