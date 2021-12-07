Solskjaer Still in The UK Days After He Was Sacked as Man United Boss

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was shown the door at Man United after leading the club to a string of poor results

His sacking came just hours after United's 4-1 defeat to Watford at Vicarage Road in November

It was initially thought the tactician would move back to his home country of Norway with his family

However, it appears the Norwegian has no such plans after he was recently spotted in Cheshire

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reportedly decided against moving back to Norway after he was sacked as the Man United boss.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was shown the door at Man United after leading the club to a string of poor results.

Source: Getty Images

Solskjaer was shown the door at Old Trafford in November after a string of poor results that saw United drop out of the top four.

The Sun reports the Norwegian had been staying in the UK since his sacking and has no plans of leaving the country.

It is understood Ole opted to stay back because of his daughter who is part of Man United's academy.

However, The Athletic claims there is a chance he may fly back to Norway for Christmas.

His wife, Silje, and sons Noah and Elijah are said to have already jetted back home in Norway, with the family moving back during the lockdown.

Solskjaer, who is staying in the northwest was recently spotted treating himself to some Japanese grub from a nearby Cheshire spot.

At the time, he bumped into some Man United supporters who are said to have thanked him for his efforts during his three-year spell at Old Trafford.

"I tried my best. Thanks, lads," the tactician was heard saying as he collected his food.

The Norwegian has since been succeeded by Ralf Rangnick who was recently appointed on an interim basis.

Rangnick was in charge at the weekend when United stunned Crystal Palace 1-0 at Old Trafford.

Ole reveals future plans

Earlier, Briefly News reported Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said he will be after his dismissal at Man United.

The sacked United tactician divulged he wants to make up for lost time with his family after a challenging period at the helm of affairs at Old Trafford.

He, however, was quick to reveal he has an itching desire to return to football management at some stage.

