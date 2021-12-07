The total number of players and staff who have tested positive for Covid-19 at Kaizer Chiefs has climbed to 36

The Phefeni club has since taken the decision not to honour the league date with Golden Arrows

Regardless, Cape Town City chairman John Comitis said the club ought to "come to its senses"

Unhappy fans have headed to social media to criticise Comitis on his stance amid Chiefs' current plight

Kaizer Chiefs may be going through a disruptive phase, making it difficult to be match ready ahead of crucial DStv Premiership encounters, but not all seem to adopt a sympathetic stance.

Speaking on the Glamour Boys' current predicament after five more players tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday, bringing the total number of players and staff infected to 36, Cape Town City chairman John Comitis imparted some strong words.

TimesLIVE reported that in light of the unfolding events at the Naturena-based club, Comitis said he hopes the Soweto giants come to their senses ahead of the club's fixture against Golden Arrows at Princess Magogo Stadium on Wednesday.

Contrary to the views expressed by Comitis, Briefly News has since learnt that the Phefeni Glamour Boys, after earlier failing to honour their home fixture against City due to the same reason on Saturday, will no longer make the trip to KwaZulu-Natal to play Golden Arrows.

According to IOL, there were discussions between club management and the medical department regarding the ongoing outbreak, justifying its decision not to honour the fixture following the lengthy consultations.

“No one is happy about the situation. It isn’t what football’s about,” said Comitis, reacting to not receiving notification of the postponement of Saturday’s fixture from the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

“The league has rules and it issued a letter to Chiefs before the game noting their request for a postponement had not been granted. It’s [not going to be] business as usual, and we as City have to react accordingly," said Comitis.

Vocal fans have their say

Locals on social media were critical of Comitis' stance and levelled heavy criticism against the league executive committee (exco) member. Briefly News camped inside the comments section as the reactions around the subject flooded the timeline.

Below are some of the loudest reactions from the football-loving public.

@Sibusiso SE Gumede wrote:

"I'm struggling to understand Comitis stance on the matter. Especially from him, an EXCO Member. Kaizer Chiefs would have been punished or it would be punished for flouting the covid-19 protocols. Am I missing something?"

@Lebohang Ximba said:

"Disadvantages of having club bosses running the league."

@Chris Mabaso added:

"He must come to his senses and focus on his team and leave chiefs alone."

@Tshinanne Tshiololi mentioned:

"Worst case scenario they go to the game only to find that the players testing negative a just asymptomatic and spread the virus to the other camp. Is that the risk worth taking?"

@Nare Mokobane remarked:

"There are cleaners and security guards at Naturena. I'm sure 11 of them can make a team and wear the jersey. Even if it was the real players they'd still lose."

