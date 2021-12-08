Paris Saint-Germain have qualified for the knockout stages of the Champions League after beating Club Brugge 4-1

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe scored two goals each for Paris Saint-Germain in this encounter against the Belgian side

Kylian Mbappe explained after the Champions League encounter that Lionel Messi is the best footballer in the world

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Kylian Mbappe has named teammate Lionel Messi as the best footballer in the world following his impressive performance in Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League win over Club Brugge.

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe both scored two goals each as Paris Saint-Germain defeated Club Brugge 4-1 in their Champions League last group game.

Mbappe and Lionel Messi in action for Paris Saint-Germain. Image: @FanckFife

Source: UGC

But despite their perfect win over the Belgian side, Paris Saint-Germain finished as runners up in Group A behind Manchester City as they both qualified for the knockout stages.

When did Messi and Mbappe score against Club Brugge?

Kylian Mbappe scored the first goal in the 2nd minute as Paris Saint-Germain started the match impressively and the Frenchman netted the second in the 7th minute.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Lionel Messi made it 3-0 for Paris Saint-Germain in the 38th minute as the hosts took a 3-goal lead into the dressing room at the end of the first half.

The visitors pulled one back in the 68th minute through Mats Rits, but Lionel Messi netted his second goal of the match in the 76th minute as PSG won 4-1.

According to the report on Sportskeeda and Marca, Kylian Mbappe explained that it is a thing of joy to be playing with Lionel Messi in the same squad.

Kylian Mbappe's reaction about Messi

"It's easy to play with Lionel Messi. He's the best player in the world. He won the Ballon d'Or a few days ago. He scored two goals today, he is happy, and I hope he will help us in the future."

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola blasts critics who claim it’s unfair to award Messi the Ballon d’Or

Checking a recent story on football, Briefly News wrote that Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has expressed disappointment at critics who claim Lionel Messi should not have been awarded the 2021 Ballon d’Or, Sport Skeeda reports.

France Football had, on Monday, November 29, handed Messi a seventh Ballon d'Or award, a decision that has generated lots of controversies among football fans.

But Guardiola who managed Messi during their time at Spanish club Barcelona insisted that no one can say it was unfair that the award went to Messi.

Source: Briefly.co.za