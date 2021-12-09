Al Ahly Announces Decision on South African Coach Pitso Mosimane’s Future

Al Ahly has made a decision on the future of coach Pitso Mosimane and he will be receiving a new improved contract

The former Bafana Bafana coach is happy at Ahly and the club also wants him to stay as he will be in line for a 15% to 20% salary increase

It is reported that the ‘Jingles’ had a meeting with the club’s management earlier this week to discuss his future as his contract ends in 2022

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane is set to stay with the Cairo-based giants after the club decided to retain his services. Mosimane recently had a meeting with the reigning African champions to discuss his future.

The club’s marketing and transfers official, Amir Tawfik, has made it clear they want to keep the South African and have made a decision on ‘Jingles’.

Media reports suggested that that the Red Devils management scheduled a meeting for Tuesday this week and are now confident the former Bafana Bafana mentor will stay put.

Source: Twitter

Soccer Laduma indicates that Tawfik has revealed the details of their meeting with the Kagiso-born manager and says that he will continue leading the side. Pitso signed a two-year deal with the African giants last year and it is set to run until June 2022. His improved deal could see an increase of around R8 million that will be added to his R54 million a season. Tawfik said:

“The club wants Mosimane to continue leading the team. A longer contract increases the team’s stability, there will be a meeting between club president Mahmoud El-Khatib and Pitso Mosimane to discuss the new contract at a later date.”

Egyptian website Kingfut reported that the club legend, Ahmed Shobeir, said the possibility is to see the former Mamelodi Sundowns manager getting a bumper deal with a salary increase of 15% to 20%. Shobeir said:

“Pitso fully trusts his wife, who is also his agent, to represent him in the meeting and the most probable outcome is Mosimane’s contract renewal with a 15% or 20% salary increase.”

Source: Briefly.co.za