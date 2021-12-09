Spanish giants Barcelona on Wednesday night, December 8, crashed out in the Champions League to Europa League

Xavi and his wards suffered a 3-0 defeat against Bayern Munich and they finished third in Group E behind Benfica and the German giants

Bayern Munich star Thomas Muller explained that Barcelona players found it difficult for them to cope

Thomas Muller of Bayern Munich has mocked Barcelona players claiming that they can't cope with the intensity of top football following their crashing out in the Champions League.

It was a bad night for Barcelona players and their fans on Wednesday, December 8, as they suffered embarrassing 3-0 defeat against Bayern Munich which sent them out of the UCL.

Bayern Munich star Thomas Muller and De Jong in action. Photo by Pedro Salado

A win for Barcelona in Germany would have helped the Catalans secure a place in the Champions League knockout stage, but they were humiliated by their hosts who gave them no breathing space on the pitch.

When did Bayern Munich score their goals?

Bayern Munich started the encounter against Barcelona impressively, but the German champions had to wait until the 34th minute before netting the first goal through Thomas Muller.

Leroy Sane made things sour for Barcelona fans in the 43rd minute when he scored the second goal as Bayern players went into the dressing room with 2-goal lead at end of first half.

What happened in the second half?

Barcelona players tried their best in the second half, but the hosts took the game beyond them and got their third goal in the 62nd minute through Jamal Musiala.

According to the report on Mirror and SB Nation, Thomas Muller explained that it was difficult for Barcelona players to cope in the Champions League tie.

Thomas Muller's reaction about Barcelona

"I think Barça can't cope with the intensity. Technically, they have it all, they are great players tactically and technically, but they can't cope with the intensity in top football."

