Football fans are reacting to the return of Orlando Pirates midfielder Thembinkosi Lorch from injury as he faced AmaZulu

The experienced Pirates star missed a sitter as they drew 1-1 against AmaZulu on Wednesday and the fans are disappointed

Some section of football supporters blame his private life, saying he gained weight, and some are blaming his lover, Natasha Thahane

As they faced AmaZulu in the DStv Premiership on Wednesday afternoon at Jonsson Kings Park Stadium, Orlando Pirates were boosted by the return of midfielder Thembinkosi Lorch.

The Bafana Bafana international has been a notable absentee for the Soweto giants after serving time on the sidelines owing to injury. Lorch suffered what is called a freak injury back in September and the coaching staff led by Mandla Ncikazi and Fadlu Davids are experiencing major relief with his return.

However, he failed to convert what many Buccaneers fans feel was a sitter against Usuthu, his struggles are now pinned down to his private life.

Some fans argue that the former Chippa United star has gained weight and he is an Instagram celebrity who forgot his primary job, which is to play football. Some supporters expressed delight in the 28-year-old’s return but some are harsh and blame him for the 1-1 draw against Benni McCarthy’s side.

One Twitter user, @ChrisExcel102, feels Lorch could have converted the chance even with his eyes closed but because of the Mzansi actress and lover, Natasha Thahane, he misfired. Briefly News looks at the reactions from social media users.

“If it wasn't for Natasha and that million from Baleka Mbethe. We know Lorch would've buried that last-minute chance eyes closed. Natasha finished our boy.”

The post reads:

@Sawothi11 said:

“He chose relationship goals over his football goals.”

@Phislash said:

“uNatasha uBaleke nama goal.”

@ThirstySphe said:

‘Not to mention gaining weight. A whole professional football player onomkhaba and yall think PSL will get any better. Mxim Lorch must leave Pirates ahambe ayokipita abe uMr Thahane.”

@SoniMalle said:

“OMG! Me watching Lorch missing a scoring opportunity.”

@SakhitheReal1 said:

“Looks like you've got issues with Lorch.”

@TMalefane02 said:

“Mare he made an impact as soon as he was introduced Pirates began making a lot of scoring opportunities.”

@PMatsepane said:

“Chris, just give Natasha a break please.”

Dr Irvin Khoza gives a final warning to Orlando Pirates players for their behaviour

In a previous post, Briefly News wrote that Dr Irvin Khoza, who is the chairman of Orlando Pirates, hasn't been impressed with the behaviour of some of the players off the pitch.

Some Orlando Pirates players have been making headlines for all the wrong reasons and it seems like Khoza has had enough.

It's not easy for the management of a football club to police what their players are doing outside of working hours but they still need to keep a good image.

Bucs key players such as Goodman Mosele, Gabadinho Mhango, Ben Motshwari and Thembinkosi Lorch have recently been involved in controversy due to their reckless behaviour, according to a report by Sunday World.

