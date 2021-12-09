Paris Saint-Germain could land Spanish giants Real Madrid in the knock out stage of the Champions League

Chelsea who are the reigning champions of Europe could also be facing Bayern Munich in what is expected to be tough tie

Lionel Messi and his teammates at Paris Sainr-Germain finished second in Group A behind Manchester City

Lionel Messi and his teammates at Paris Saint-Germain will have to wait until next week Monday before finding out who they will face in the Champions League round of 16 encounter.

Paris Saint-Germain finished second in Group A with 11 points and just a point behind leaders Manchester City who finished top.

Although Lionel Messi has not been impressive so far this term in the League, but the Argentine has been shining in the Champions League.

Lionel Messi and Mbappein action for Paris Saint-Germain. Image: Jose Breton

PSG fans are hoping that Lionel Messi can help the club together with other teammates to land the Champions League title this term.

According to the report on Marca, Paris Saint-Germain could land Real Madrid in the Champions League round of 16 which will be a tough battle.

In Group D, Real Madrid finished topping with Inter Milan coming second ahead of the round of 16 draws.

Did Lionel Messi score in PSG's last Champions League game?

Paris Saint-Germain played their last Champions League group game against Club Brugge which they won 4-1 in which Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe scored brace each.

Hours after scoring brace against Club Brugge, PSG star Lionel Messi turns his kids to opponents

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Messi was spotted in relaxing mood right at home, one day after scoring a brace in Paris Saint-Germain’s 4-1 win over Club Brugge in the Champions League, Football Espana reports.

Footage has emerged online which was filmed by the player’s wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, as he spends Wednesday evening playing football with his three children at their Paris home.

The 34-year-old is yet to reach his peak since dumping Barcelona for the French club, but things seem to be gradually picking up for the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner.

