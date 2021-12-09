Lionel Messi was spotted playing football with his three children right inside the living room of their Paris home

The 34-year-old who recently won his seventh Ballon d’Or is beginning to settle at his new club Paris Saint-Germain

Messi scored a brace helping PSG to a 4-1 win over Club Brugge in the Champions League as he now has six goals for the club

Argentine legend Lionel Messi was spotted in relaxing mood right at home, one day after scoring a brace in Paris Saint-Germain’s 4-1 win over Club Brugge in the Champions League, Football Espana reports.

Footage has emerged online which was filmed by the player’s wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, as he spends Wednesday evening playing football with his three children at their Paris home.

The 34-year-old is yet to reach his peak since dumping Barcelona for the French club, but things seem to be gradually picking up for the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Lionel Messi enjoys family time at home as he plays with his kids. Image: antonelaroccuzzo (Story)

Source: Instagram

Messi has now scored six goals and made four assists in 14 appearances for PSG in all competitions, so far this season.

Just on Monday, November 29, the superstar beat Bayern Munich centre-forward Robert Lewandowski to the claim his seventh Ballon d’Or.

He wins number seven 12 years on from number one, which he won as a fresh-faced 22-year-old. Judging by the enthusiasm – and spiky challenges – of his three children, one of them might follow in his footsteps and pursue a football career.

Suarez reveals why Messi is struggling in France

Meanwhile, former Barcelona striker at French club Paris Saint-Germain.

The South American pair are best of friends and Suarez has disclosed that the cold weather is why the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner is struggling in the French capital.

Both players were teammates at Spanish side Barcelona where Messi was captain before he was ousted during the summer due to the financial status of the Catalan club.

But despite that Mauricio Pochettino’s side are top of the Ligue 1 standings, Messi has only managed to score four goals as he appears to be struggling to adapt.

And according to Suarez, Messi is finding it difficult to settle at his new club due to the cold in France.

Messi surpasses Pele's all-time career goals

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Messi scored his 758th professional career goal following his brace in PSG’s Champions League showdown against Club Brugge, Evening Standard reports.

The 34-year-old, who bagged his seventh Ballon d’Or title on November 29, seems to be settling down gradually at the French club having moved there during the summer.

He becomes the second man with most official goals in the history of football behind fierce rival Cristiano Ronaldo who has 801 goals, Bolavip reports. The Portuguese striker grabbed a brace in Manchester United’s 3-2 win over Arsenal in the Premier League over the weekend to extend his tally.

