Cesar Azpilicueta has been linked with a possible Chelsea exit in the summer

Barcelona are believed to be in advanced talks to land the services of the Spaniard

His possible departure will force Thomas Tuchel to look within the squad for someone to succeed him as the club's captain

Chelsea hero Glen Johnson has backed either Jorginho or Antonio Rudiger to become the club's captain if Cesar Azpilicueta leaves.

Barcelona are believed to be in advanced talks to land the services of the Spaniard. Image: Manu Fernandez.

Source: Getty Images

The Blues' skipper is staring at an uncertain future at Stamford Bridge, with his contract set to expire at the end of the season.

There have been no positive signs the experienced centre-back could have his deal renewed.

His contract situation has put a number of clubs on red alert, with Barcelona understood to be in a pole position to secure his services.

Metro UK reports the La Liga giants are already in advanced talks to sign Azpilicueta after current boss Xavi made a personal request to have him.

On his part, Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich seems prepared to lose his talisman, with the Russian billionaire said to be preparing "a farewell with magnificence" when he departs.

Whereas Johnson contends it is unlikely Thomas Tuchel would let the 32-year-old leave, he is of the opinion either Jorginho or Rudiger should take the armband in his absence.

Both Jorginho and Rudiger have established themselves as integral squad members for Tuchel, and Johnson feels they are the ideal candidates to fill the shoes of Azpilicueta.

"First of all, I don’t think Tuchel will let him go anyway. Azpilucueta’s one of those guys – it’s a strange thing to say – whereby it’s not that he’s happy to not play but he’s the sort of guy who will still do the right things when he’s not playing," Johnson told Betting Odds.

"Even though, as I say, I don’t believe they will let him go, if they did, Jorginho or Antonio Rudiger would be good replacement captains, someone like that, someone that the other lads clearly like," he added.

