South African football lovers are entertained by SuperSport United striker Thamsanqa Gabuza’s funny reaction to a referee

The experienced striker is protesting over a number of fouls suffered by SuperSport and called referee Victor Gomes’ name

His English is what football fans are laughing at and some peeps wish they could spend a day with him

SuperSport United striker Thamsanqa Gabuza is trending on social media for his hilarious remarks on Twitter. The experienced football player is currently contracted to the Tshwane giants and a video showing him sitting on the bench is causing havoc.

The guy, also known as ‘Gandaganda’, might have been a substitute in their DStv Premiership match and he is heard shouting the referee’s name. The former Orlando Pirates hitman is teasing referee and no-nonsense official, Victor Gomes.

As posted by his namesake, Thamsanqa Mkoko, he is also finding the clip funny. Gabuza seems to protest over a number of fouls and says, “Hey Gomes, long time my bru. No see.”

SuperSport United striker Thamsanqa Gabuza is a hit on the social media space. Image: @SuperSportUnited_FC/Instagram

Source: Instagram

It seems Gabuza’s teammates were victims of fouls or unfair calls by the veteran SAFA referee but his English is what draws many to the clip.

The post reads:

@GivenGizow said:

“You just can't hate Gabuza never. This guy is a super good human being, man is crazy.”

@77Bonginkosi said:

“And Gomez issued two quick red cards in the first half of the game, just because we were starting to forget him.”

@SirDupry said:

“You gotta love Gabuza the legend.”

@MuzieSndlovu said:

"Yeyi yeeeyi"...translation Tower you are in trouble.”

@BrainsMuller said:

“This man is crazy and good for the dressing room @LuckyDuiker. We have Setlaba us.”

@Relesh19 said:

“I honestly wish I could chill with this guy just for a day. I’m sure I would laugh the hole day shame.”

