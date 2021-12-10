Divock Origi might never reach the heights of Mohammed Salah in terms of goals for Liverpool, but he is certainly up there when you mention the club’s cult heroes.

The 26-year old has over the years developed a knack for scoring extremely important goals for Liverpool, with most of his strikes coming from the bench.

Despite being second choice in terms of attacking options, Origi is certainly important for Jurgen Klopp, especially when Liverpool are struggling to crack a stubborn team.

This played out once again over the weekend when the Belgian came up with the all-important goal at the very death to ensure Liverpool came out with all three points against a sturdy Wolverhampton Wanderers side.

There is no denying that Origi is becoming a master of coming up with the goods from the bench, especially when it matters. But where does he rank among the Premier League greats in that respect?

The Premier League has seen a number of impressive ‘super subs’ since its inception more than 28 years ago.

From Edin Dzeko to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, there are some players who were almost guaranteed to come out with a goal whenever they came on for their side.

It is kind to note that most of these players have more Premier League appearances than Origi, hence explaining why their numbers are higher than the Belgian’s.

It is however still quite impressive that Origi ranks 25th at the moment in the list of players with most Premier League goals as a substitute. Here is the official rank:

1. Jermain Defoe 24 goals

2. Olivier Giroud 21 goals

3. Chicharito 19 goals

4. Nwankwo Kanu 17 goals

5. Daniel Sturridge 17 goals

6. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 17 goals

7. Peter Crouch 16 goals

8. Victor Anichebe 14 goals

9. Edin Dzeko 13 goals

10. Andy Cole 13 goals

11. Darren Bent 13 goals

12. Tore Andre Flo 13 goals

13. Michael Owen 13 goals

14. James Milner 12 goals

15. Sergio Aguero 12 goals

16. Robbie Keane 12 goals

17. Salomon Kanu 11 goals

18. Carlton Cole 11 goals

19. Didier Drogba 11 goals

20. Romelu Lukaku 11 goals

21. Divock Origi 10 goals

Origi the super sub

The fact that Origi is level on 10 goals from the bench with the likes of Teddy Sheringham, Shane Long and Louis Saha means he technically makes the top 20 list, and there is certainly more to come from the Belgian.

