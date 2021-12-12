Real Madrid star Marcelo could not stop himself from commenting on Cristiano Ronaldo's Instagram post after the striker scored again

Ronaldo scored the match-winner as Man United secured a hard-fought 1-0 win against Norwich City in Premier League

Marcelo says he always finds Cristiano Ronaldo scoring every time he checks his Instagram page

Cristiano Ronaldo was again on the score sheet as Man United secured a hard-fought 1-0 win against Norwich City.

With time running out, Manchester United were finding it hard to break down a determined Norwich City who put up a good showing.

Marcelo hails Cristiano Ronaldo after late winner for Manchester United against Norwich. Image: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno

However, a foul by Max Aarons on Cristiano Ronaldo in the box gave the Red Devils a chance to claim victory.

Despite the antics of Norwich goalkeeper Tim Krul, Ronaldo stepped up to score from the spot as Man United ran away with all three points.

After the game, Ronaldo went on his Instagram to post about the game and Real Madrid defender Marcelo could not stop himself from commenting on his former's teammate's post.

The Real Madrid defender commented on the post saying:

"Every time I'm on your posts, I find you scoring up."

Marcelo and Cristiano Ronaldo shared a great bond at Real Madrid and formed a brilliant partnership on the left-hand side for Los Blancos.

