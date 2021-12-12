Aubameyang Told Arsenal Career Is Over Under Mikel Arteta

Aubameyang was dropped from the Arsenal squad that faced Southampton Saturday, December 11

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta revealed he made the decision due to a disciplinary breach

Sutton now believes the Gabonese will find it difficult to fight his way into the Gunners team

Premier League legend Chris Sutton contends Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's career at the Emirates is over after appearing to fall out with Mikel Arteta.

Sutton also believes it is only a matter of time before Auba is stripped of the captaincy. Image: Getty Images.

The Arsenal skipper was on Saturday, December 11, dropped from the squad that played against Southampton, with Mikel revealing the forward was axed due to a disciplinary breach.

Arteta spoke broadly about the decision before the kickoff, divulging Auba had failed to meet some "non-negotiables" set for the team.

"Unfortunately due to a disciplinary breach. I think we have been very consistent that we have certain non-negotiables in the team that we have set ourselves as a club, and he's not involved today," the Arsenal boss said.

According to Sutton, this could now mark the beginning of the end of Auba's career with the Gunners and it is only a matter of time before he is stripped of the captaincy.

"What I do find interesting is that Arteta could have kept it quiet, in-house, but he hasn't done. He knows what's going to happen now that it's out in the public domain," the ex-Chelsea star noted.

"There's clearly a rift between the two parties and something has got to give. it will be interesting how this one will be resolved," he added.

The development comes at a time Aubameyang is facing an uncertain future with Arsenal following a string of poor performances.

Reports in the UK contend Arsenal chiefs are ready to count their losses and get rid of the Gabonese striker.

PSG identify Man United star who can replace Kylian Mbappe

Earlier, Briefly News reported that French giants Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly identified Man United flop, Anthony Martial, as a possible replacement for the unsettled Kylian Mbappe.

Martial is understood to be keen to bring his torrid spell at United to an end, with his agent believed to have informed the club's hierarchy the forward is keen to depart as early as January.

It now appears the Frenchman will not fall short of potential suitors, with Daily Mail claiming PSG are already eyeing a potential swoop for the ex-Monaco star as a replacement for Mbappe, who is in the last few months of his contract at the Ligue 1 leaders.

