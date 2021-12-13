Panic at Old Trafford As COVID-19 Outbreak Hits Man United

Man United were due to have a training session on Sunday but were forced to call it off due to the COVID-19 crisis

Reports claim it was a ‘small number of players and staff' who returned positive lateral flow tests, with those who tested positive sent home

United now join Tottenham among the top English teams to suffer a similar fate, with the London team seeing three of their fixtures postponed

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Man United's upcoming fixtures have been plunged into limbo following a COVID-19 outbreak at the Manchester club.

Man United were due to have a training session on Sunday but were forced to call it off due to the COVID-19 crisis. Photo: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

United were due to take on Brentford in the Premier League on Tuesday, December 14, but the encounter could be postponed due to the crisis.

Metro UK reports the Premier League has since been informed about the development, pending a decision being made.

While names of those affected could not be revealed, The Athletic claims a ‘small number of players and staff' have returned positive lateral flow tests.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The disheartening development comes only days after the Red Devils stunned Norwich City 1-0 at Carrow Road during their last outing on Saturday, December 11.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the only goal of the match with 15 minutes left on the clock, firing home from the spot to earn United the three points.

Reports now suggest their upcoming meeting with Brentford could be moved to a different date.

United boss Ralf Rangnick is understood to have planned a training session on Sunday, but the outbreak meant they could not have it.

Instead, the squad was only able to complete individual non-contact outdoor sessions, with individuals who tested positive asked to go home.

United are not the first club to suffer the crisis, with Tottenham Hotspur seeing three of their fixtures postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the squad.

In the lower tier, Championship high-flyers West Brom were hit by a major outbreak with squad players testing positive ahead of their meeting with Reading.

Six Tottenham players isolate

Earlier, Briefly News reported Tottenham Hotspur’s preparations for the gruelling Christmas fixtures have been thrown into chaos after in the team’s camp.

Sky Sport reports up to six players in the squad have tested positive for the virus and backroom staff are also affected.

As per regulations, players are supposed to isolate for 10 days when they test positive for the virus, meaning the six players will miss at least three games within that period.

Source: Briefly.co.za