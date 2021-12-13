UEFA was forced to redo the Monday, December 13, draw after a string of errors in the first one

In the earlier draw, Atletico Madrid was pitted against Bundesliga champs, Bayern Munich

However, they will now be facing Man United who was initially slated to take on PSG

Chelsea are the only side with unchanged opponents, with the side retaining their tie with Lille

Man United, Liverpool, and Man City have landed new Champions League opponents in the Round of 16 after the first draw was voided.

In the earlier draw, Atletico Madrid were pitted against Bundesliga champs, Bayern Munich. Photo: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

European football governing body, UEFA, was forced to conduct a redraw after mistakes at the first attempt saw Man United paired with Villarreal and then not in the pot to face Atletico Madrid.

Another error occurred when Atletico's name was read out as United were not included in the pot for their draw.

Bayern Munich were consequently confirmed as Atletico's opponents, with the Spanish champions eventually entering into talks with UEFA to seek clarity.

In the new draw, Man City, who are eyeing their first European title will now have to contend with a fixture against Portuguese giants, Sporting CP as opposed to Villarreal who they were set to play earlier.

Man United saw themselves pitted against Lionel Messi's Paris Saint-Germain, but will now be facing Atletico Madrid in the knockout phase.

Salzburg have been pooled alongside Bayern Munich, with Chelsea retaining Lille who they had been drawn with earlier.

Liverpool, who have been spectacular in the competition this term will be battling Serie A giants, Inter Milan, with Real Madrid drawing PSG.

The PSG fixture will see Sergio Ramos face his former side, Real, barely months after he departed the La Liga giants.

Here is the full new draw:

Salzburg v Bayern Munich

Sporting v Man City

Benfica v Ajax

Chelsea v Lille

Atlético v Man United

Inter v Liverpool

PSG v Real Madrid

Premier League clash postponed after Covid-19 outbreak within camp

Earlier, Briefly News Tottenham’s Premier League game against Brighton scheduled for Sunday, December 12 has been postponed following a number of positive COVID-19 cases among players and staff.

On Thursday, Spurs’s Europa Conference League game against Rennes was called off after it was disclosed that eight players and five members of the Tottenham staff had tested positive.

Further reports from BBC indicates the club’s training centre had to be shut down on Wednesday due to the outbreak.

Source: Briefly.co.za