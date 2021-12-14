Real Madrid Angry With UEFA After Landing PSG in Champions League Redraw

Real's director of institutional relations, Emilio Butragueno, described the UCL redraw as surprising and regrettable

The Spanish giants had earlier been drawn against Benfica before landing Paris Saint-Germain in the redone draw

UEFA were forced to void the first draw due to a technical error that sparked anger and outrage from fans and pundits

Real Madrid are angry with UEFA following Monday's shoddy Champions League draw in Nyon, Switzerland.

Real's director of institutional relations, Emilio Butragueno, described the UCL redraw as surprising and regrettable. Image: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The draw was riddled with a number of technical glitches and confusion, forcing the European football governing body to redo it.

An admin error had initially seen Man United pitted against Villarreal - who they had faced in the group stages leaving UEFA with no choice but to void the draw.

A new set of fixtures was subsequently redrawn, with Real Madrid, who had earlier been pooled with Benfica landing Paris Saint-Germain in the redraw.

Initially, it was Man United who had been paired with PSG before getting Atletico Madrid in the redraw.

On their part, Man City got Sporting Lisbon, with Liverpool set to face Inter Milan as opposed to Salzburg who they had been paired with earlier.

Among the 16 teams, only Chelsea got the same opponent they had earned in the redraw, with the European champions retaining their fixture with Lille.

According to ESPN, Real are furious with the redraw and are adamant their initial fixture with Benfica should remain.

The La Liga giants are said to have accused UEFA of lying about a technical error that disrupted the Monday draw.

The same sentiments were reiterated by Real's director of institutional relations, Emilio Butragueno, who described the redraw as surprising and regrettable.

"It’s surprising, regrettable, and very hard to understand when you take into account the millions of fans who were following the draw," Metro UK quoted Butragueno saying.

"Having said that, we go into this tie with a lot of excitement. We’re aware of what this competition means for the club and the fans," he added.

Source: Briefly.co.za