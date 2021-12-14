Pep Guardiola has backed UEFA officials over the chaos that saw a redraw of the Champions League round of 16 fixtures

Manchester City were originally pitched against Villarreal, but they will now take on Sporting Lisbon following a redraw

According to the Man City boss, mistakes of such nature are bound to happen and there should be no room for suspicion

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Manager of Premier League club Manchester City, Pep Guardiola, has said that errors sometimes happen and that there are no suspicions about the Champions League redraw, Daily Star reports.

The Citizens were earlier pitched against Villarreal, but a redraw will now see them take on Sporting Lisbon in the round of 16 of the competition.

Despite the change of opponents, Guardiola seems unmoved as he said his side will be coming all out against their Portuguese opponents.

Pep Guardiola unfaced about change of opponents in UCL round of 16. Image: Matt McNulty

Source: Getty Images

Speaking in a press conference ahead of Man City’s Premier League clash with Leeds United, the tactician bares his mind about the whole chaos that happened during the Champions League draw.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

He said via Rifnote:

“It's going to happen again. I think it's fair. It was a mistake and this kind of thing sometimes happens. You have to repeat so there are no suspicions. In February we [City] are going to arrive in the best moment as possible.”

He also spoke about their new opponent in the round of 16:

“People say ‘this opening is better than the other one’ but all openings is difficult."

The draw, taking place in Nyon, Switzerland with Andriy Arshavin choosing some of the balls, had to be redone after a 'technical problem' saw Manchester United pitted against Villarreal, who were in their group, and omitted from being tied against Atletico Madrid.

Tough Champions League matches expected

Man United saw themselves pitted against Lionel Messi's Paris Saint-Germain, but will now be facing Atletico Madrid in the knockout phase.

Salzburg have been pooled alongside Bayern Munich, with Chelsea retaining Lille who they had been drawn with earlier.

Liverpool, who have been spectacular in the competition this term will be battling Serie A giants, Inter Milan, with Real Madrid drawing PSG.

The PSG fixture will see Sergio Ramos face his former side, Real, barely months after he departed the La Liga giants.

Real Madrid angry after landing PSG in UCL redraw

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Real Madrid are angry with UEFA following Monday's shoddy Champions League draw in Nyon, Switzerland. The draw was riddled with a number of technical glitches and confusion, forcing the European football governing body to redo it.

An admin error had initially seen Man United pitted against Villarreal - who they had faced in the group stages leaving UEFA with no choice but to void the draw.

A new set of fixtures was subsequently redrawn, with Real Madrid, who had earlier been pooled with Benfica landing Paris Saint-Germain in the redraw.

Source: Briefly.co.za