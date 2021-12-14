Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang is no longer the captain of Premier League side Arsenal, the club said in a statement

The Gabonese has received heavy punishment for returning late to the squad from a trip he made to France last week

As a result, there are growing concerns over the future of the player under manager Mikel Arteta

English Premier League club Arsenal, on Tuesday, December 14, announced that Gabonese superstar Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang has been stripped of captaincy, Mirror reports.

It was gathered that the 32-year-old returned late from a trip to France last week and was consequently let out of the squad for their game against Southampton over the weekend.

Latest announcement by the club adds that the African star has now also been left out of their midweek clash vs West Ham United as he has also been stripped of the arm band.

Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang loses Arsenal's captaincy position. Image: Stuart MacFarlane

Source: Getty Images

A club statement said via GiveMeSport:

"Following his latest disciplinary breach last week, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will no longer be our club captain, and will not be considered for selection for Wednesday's match against West Ham United.

"We expect all our players, particularly our captain, to work to the rules and standards we have all set and agreed. We are fully focused on tomorrow’s match."

This adds fuel to the growing concern about the future of the player at the north London club under manager Mikel Arteta.

It increases the question marks that surround the striker's long-term future at the Emirates under head coach Mikel Arteta.

Arteta confirmed that the player had fallen foul of his infamous 'non-negotiables' prior to kick-off against the Saints. Arteta said:

“It was a disciplinary breach and that’s why he was out of the squad. I am not going to say anything else. I am going to focus on the performance and what the team did on the pitch."

