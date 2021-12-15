Ruthless Man City Thrash Leeds United to Go 4 Points Clear at The Top

City completely blew away Leeds United with a scintillating performance in a 7-0 rout

De Bruyne, Mahrez and Grealish were all among the scorers in the emphatic win

The Citizens go four points clear with a superior goal difference after the rout

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

An attacking masterclass from Manchester City saw them tear apart Leeds United in a 7-0 rout at the Etihad on Tuesday, December 14.

Manchester City put up an attacking masterclass to thrash Leeds 7-0. Image: James Gill

Source: Getty Images

City were at their scintillating best, and had Kevin De Bruyne to thank as the Belgian was in frightening form throughout the night.

The scoreline would have been much more embarrassing for Marcelo Bielsa’s men if City managed to convert all their chances, but credit still has to be given to the home side for their attacking display.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Phil Foden opened the scoring after eight minutes with a strike after Rodri’s initial effort was saved.

That goal also bore some personal significance for Pep Guardiola’s Man City career as the Spaniard became the fastest City boss to see his side score 500 goals during his tenure. It only took 207 matches.

The second goal came five minutes later, with Riyad Mahrez curling in a brilliant cross which Jack Grealish nodded in with relative ease for a rare headed goal.

De Bruyne, who was recently reintegrated back into the squad, got in on the act with a decent shot from Rodri’s pass for his first goal since October.

Barely moments after the second half kicked off and it was 4-0 as Mahrez found the back of the net with a low shot that took a cruel deflection off Junior Firpo and De Bruyne sealed his brace with perhaps the best goal of the night - a mighty shot from outside the box that flew into the top corner.

Defenders also got in on the act as John Stones made it six with a header and Nathan Ake rounded off the scoring with a header from Phil Foden’s corner.

The result took City four points clear once again, and the ball goes to Liverpool and Chelsea’s courts as the two chasing sides try to close down the lead once again.

For City, however, the biggest plus on the night will be their goal difference, which is now superior to free-scoring Liverpool’s.

EPL shutdown fears aloft after huge spread of Omicron variant in UK

Earlier, Briefly News reported there are concerns all over the UK over possible shutdown of the Premier League as Omicron coronavirus continues to spread rapidly.

Several Premier League clubs including Arsenal, Manchester United, Norwich City, Aston Villa and Leicester City have all been impacted by the pandemic.

SPORTbible are also reporting that the Premier League game between Brighton and Tottenham has also been cancelled as Spurs are also affected.

Source: Briefly.co.za