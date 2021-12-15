4 Arsenal Players Mikel Arteta Is Considering to Replace Aubameyang as Captain

Arsenal are currently without a captain after they ditched Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Aubameyang was axed as the club's captain due to a 'disciplinary breach' that also saw him dropped for the Southampton match

Alexander Lacazette is believed to have been included on Arteta's list of potential players who can succeed Auba

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has reportedly drawn up a four-man shortlist of players he is considering for the captaincy role.

The Gunners are currently without a skipper after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was stripped of the role.

Aubameyang was axed from the responsibility on Tuesday, December 14, when Arsenal confirmed he will no longer sport the club's armband for a 'disciplinary breach.'

The decision was reached just days after the Gabonese striker was dropped from the team that played Southampton at the weekend.

Metro UK now reports speculation is already rife on who Arteta could name as Aubameyang's replacement.

According to talkSPORT, there are four names currently being considered, with the pair of Alexander Lacazette and Kieran Tierney the frontrunners.

Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is also said to be in the frame alongside Granit Xhaka who was axed from the role back in 2019.

But according to former Arsenal star Martin Keown, Tierney would have been a better option for the position had he been playing regularly.

As such, Arteta has to look elsewhere from the squad for Auba's replacement.

"I don’t know the group well enough as men but the one I’m looking at as a leader is Ramsdale. He’s a crowd favourite, he wears his heart on his sleeve, but he’s a goalkeeper. I’d rather it be someone in the engine room," Keown said.

"Arteta must have a clear vision of who that captain is going to be," he added.

Auba told Arsenal career is over

Earlier, Briefly News reported Premier League legend Chris Sutton contends Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's after appearing to fall out with Mikel Arteta.

According to Sutton, this could now mark the beginning of the end of Auba's career with the Gunners.

"There's clearly a rift between the two parties and something has got to give. it will be interesting how this one will be resolved," he added.

