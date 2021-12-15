Victor Lindelof had to be replaced midway through Man United's EPL clash against Norwich City

The Swede dropped down in discomfort with what appeared to be difficulties in breathing

His wife has since revealed the United defender is doing much better pending further tests

Man United centre-back Victor Lindelof has had a heart monitor fitted on him after he suffered chest pains while in action against Norwich City.

Lindelof's wife has since revealed the United defender is doing much better pending further tests.

Lindelof had to be withdrawn from the weekend match after he dropped down in discomfort with his hand on his chest.

United medics rushed onto the pitch to provide medical care for the Swede as they helped him leave the pitch.

And just days after the scary moment, the defender's wife, Maja Nilsson Lindelof, has divulged the footie star is now having his heart monitored.

However, she was quick to reveal Lindelof "seems to be okay" and will be undergoing further tests in the coming days.

"He did a lot of tests and has a heart monitor on for two days to make sure everything is OK," she posted on her blog.

"Everything seems to be okay as luck would have it and we are waiting for answers to the last tests that will end tomorrow," she added.

Eriksen memories

While reflecting on Lindelof's incident, David de Gea said it sparked memories of Christian Eriksen during the Euro 2020.

At the time, the former Tottenham midfielder collapsed after a cardiac arrest before he was resuscitated on the pitch and rushed to hospital.

“We saw some players who are feeling a bit of problems with their breathing. We saw Eriksen and Aguero," De Gea noted.

“It is difficult to see your players acting like this and I hope he is fine," he added.

Aguero suffers heart problem

Earlier, Briefly News reported that former Man City star Sergio Aguero is the other high-profile footballer to suffer a heart problem in recent weeks.

Aguero, who moved to Barcelona in the summer is understood to have suffered chest pains while playing against Alaves before he was rushed to hospital.

The Argentine was later diagnosed with a cardiac arrhythmia, plunging his football future into major doubt.

