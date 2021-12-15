Mzansi in Complete Uproar as Aubemeyang is Stripped of Arsenal Captaincy

Gabonese international Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been stripped of the club's captaincy by manager Michael Arteta

This comes after a "disciplinary breach" by the 32-year-old Aubameyang, though Arteta did not disclose what it was

Mzansi football fans interested in the matter, particularly Arsenal fans, were vocal on the matter, whether in agreement or against the decision

It was 'absolute scenes' on the social media streets of South Africa when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was stripped of Arsenal's captaincy my manager Michael Arteta.

The decision was taken after a "disciplinary breach" by the Gabonese international, though Arteta did not explain what the offence was. The 32-year-old Aubemeyang has been in decent form thus far this season, netting seven goals in 15 matches for the Gunners.

Former Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with manager Michael Arteta in happier times. Image source: David Price/Getty Images

Taking over the club's captaincy in November 2019, he made the bold claim of being the coolest captain in the Premier League a couple of weeks. This setback, however, can only be described as a backfire for the ages.

Arteta stated in BusinessLive that he took the decision after having a face-to-face meeting with 'Auba', adding that it was an unpleasant situation for both parties.

"It’s a decision we made following the last incident with the player and this is where we stand," said Arteta.

"When we have to make that decision it’s because it’s the right one to defend the interests of the club."

The club said in a statement that Aubameyang would miss out on tonight's crucial London derby against West Ham as a result of his demotion.

"We expect all our players, particularly our captain, to work to the rules and standards we have all set and agreed."

Mzansi social media was fired up by the news, particularly Arsenal fans.

@ManLike_King said:

"I haven't always seen eye to eye with Arteta but he made the correct decision stripping Aubameyang of the captaincy. I really can't see an argument against it"

@mbosto_11 said:

"There is more into this Aubameyang saga but what I can say is that if the club had left this to slide, it was going to set a wrong record for the youngsters"

@SimonMtsukiSays:

"Aubameyang was never a leader. Never has been. He was always a great goal scorer. One of the best. He gets paid £350K a week and can't even score goals anymore. He can't lead and can't score goals. And lately just bunks training. What is he good for?"

Controversial referee N'Diaye dreams of officiating at the World Cup

Senegalese referee Maguette N'diaye will not let South African protests about his officiating deter him from aiming to take control at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

As reported by Briefly News, N'diaye was heavily criticised for his handling of Ghana and Bafana Bafana's crucial World Cup qualifier on the Cape Coast, which included several questionable decisions by him and his assistants.

The South African Football Association even sought to have him banned alongside having the result nulled by FIFA.

