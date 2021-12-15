Auba's agent posted two photos on Instagram of the forward lifting the FA Cup and the Community Shield

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's agent has gone public with a crystal clear message to Mikel Arteta and Arsenal after the striker was axed as captain.

The north London club confirmed on Tuesday, December 14, that the Gabonese has been stripped of the role as the captain.

The decision came amid claims Aubameyang was involved in a disciplinary breach that also saw him dropped from the team.

"It's a really clear statement from the club. It's a decision we have made following the last incident with the player. This is where we stand," Mirror UK quoted Arteta saying on the decision.

"We need a bit of time. It needs a bit of time to heal. For now, he's not involved in the squad," he added.

And just hours after Auba was exiled, his agent has taken to social media to remind Gunners fans and Arteta of the striker's contribution to the club.

Kwaku Mensah, under the handle of @kmenmedia uploaded two photos of Auba lifting the FA Cup and the Community Shield in a subtle dig aimed at Arteta.

The former Borussia Dortmund ace was pivotal in Arsenal's successful campaign for the two silverware.

It now remains if the 32-year-old could play any role at Arsenal going forward, with the Mirror UK reporting he could potentially be offloaded.

La Liga giants, Barcelona, are believed to be the leading contenders for the services of the top marksman who still has a year-and-half left on his current deal at the Emirates.

