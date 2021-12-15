Ertugral Touches Chiefs, Pirates Fans: "Sundowns is the Big Team Now"

Legendary coach Muhsin Ertugral believes that Mamelodi Sundowns has overtaken Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates as the biggest club in the country

He backed this assertion by stating that Masandawana's sustained success in recent times dwarves that of the Soweto giants

As expected, his hot take drew a mixed response from fans regardless of the club loyalties, either in agreement or against it

Legendary coach Muhsin Ertugral was the proverbial cat among the pigeons, stating that Mamelodi Sundowns was now bigger than Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

A former coach of both the Soweto giants, Erturgral backed his hottest of hot takes by pointing out how Sundowns' sustained success in the past decade was the reason for his assertion.

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates coach believes that the Soweto giants are being dwarves by Mamelodi Sundowns. Image source: Mahlatse Mphahlele/YouTube

He made the comments to TimesLive in a wide-ranging interview covering the health of South African football currently.

Ertugral said to TimesLive:

"Sundowns is the big club now, sorry but it’s like that. When you go all over internationally, football people talk about Sundowns and you don’t hear anything Kaizer Chiefs. This is history and you need to accept it but at the same time try to get back to satisfying the millions of people who are behind you as quick as possible."

Ertugral added that his comments would be like "sticking his finger in the wounds of some people", setting the stage for a debate that was long in the making but had to take place at some point.

Masandawa have won the last four DStv Premiership titles in a row, and are bearing down on a record-extending fifth one. What would make this achievement even more remarkable is the promise of doing so unbeaten as they are yet to drop a game thus far this season, becoming the first team to do so in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) era.

On top of winning the Treble last season, Sundowns are the most successful league team since the dawn of the PSL in 1996. They have won the league title in 11 out 25 seasons since, are chasing the first ever Quadruple, and have ambitions of adding to their sole continental title won in 2016.

As expected, made their feelings known.

@Msizi said:

"Problem is no fans are allowed at the stadium , Sundowns is the most professionally run club they can't be big if Chiefs can fill up Loftus at a Sundowns home game , mxm"

@NongolozaP said:

"Well mina as a chiefs fan,,,for me sundowns has been big especially the day they won league 3 times in a row...Ppl are just in denial nje,so i don't see y we need Mushin to say it...just because they don't hv fan base as chiefs doesn't mean they are not big."

@MhlatjiMm said:

"Sundowns its a big team, not according to @KaizerChiefs or @orlandopirates supporters; but according to international standards & sports people.Close Rivals can be too jealous of the neighbor. But facts remain, @Masandawana are history makers."

@MmKThapelo said:

"A lot of people are thinking big in sense of "suppoters", naaaaah we dont come close to Chiefs and Pirates, our definition of "big" is deeper than numbers!!! We dominate, break records, and we do it with class and sheer brilliance."

