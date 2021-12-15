Egypt and Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah was contentiously omitted from the 2021 FIFA FIFPRO World XI

This is despite him being the most in-form player in European football, though the other usual suspects are on the 23-man shortlist

South African, and indeed, African social media observers were united in condemning Salah's exclusion

Egyptian international and Liverpool maestro Mohamed Salah was left out of the 2021 FIFA FIFPRO World XI nomination, raising the ire of many a football fan.

Arguably the most in-form player in Europe currently, Salah was excluded from a star-studded 23-man shortlist that excluded the usual suspects like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski.

On-fire Liverpool and Egypt maestro was left out of the 23-man shortlist for the FIFA FIFPRO World XI, raising eyebrows and temperatures. Image source: Nicolò Campo/Getty Images

Each year, 65 000 professional football players worldwide from 67 national players' associations are asked by FIFPRO to vote for a men's and women's World XI, whether it's for themselves or for their peers. The list is whittled down to 23-man and 23-woman shortlists from which the most outstanding 11 players of the year are chosen.

Thousands of professional footballers worldwide voted for themselves as well as their peers to form a men's and women's FIFA FIFPRO World XI. Image source: Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images

Salah's snub comes weeks after Bayern Munich and Poland goal-machine Robert Lewandowski was surprisingly snubbed for the Ballon d'Or award given to the best men's player in the world.

The snub drew condemnation and derision from football fans.

Kagiso Mashy said:

"Salah must be there every year. Thats how good he is... Lukaku really?? Ai FIFA!"

Sirobakeng Nthutang said:

"I don't think FIFA should be taken seriously. Anything fifa does for me its a joke...its made by Europeans for the Europeans and that will always be that"

Thomas Sithole said:

"Why wasting time,all eleven players must be represented by Messi. They believe that everything soccer is Messi,they must go ahead and do that."

Kulani Maswanganyi said:

"I thought without Sepp Blatter,things might change instead the worse people are sitting comfortably on the throne driving the entire football organisation with hate and racism."

