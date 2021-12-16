Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Phathutshedzo Nange said that opening his account for the club was something he had been look forward to

Nange scored for the Amakhosi in an important 2-0 win against Sekhukhune United to push them into second place on the DStv Premiership table

Chiefs now has a score to settle with Royal AM, which embarrassed them in the first round of the season

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Phathutshedzo Nange described scoring his first goal for the club as something special.

Nange opened his account for the Amakhosi in an important 2-0 win against a pesky Sekhukhune United, which pushed them into second place on the DStv Premiership log table.

Kazier Chiefs midfielder Phathutshedzo Nange (right) in a match against Amazulu early in the season. Image source: Soccer Laduma/Gallo Images

Speaking on the club's website, Nange said that it was a moment he had been looking forward to.

"It felt great to have scored. As a player, these are the moments you look forward to, which is scoring goals and winning games," the former Bidvest Wits and Black Leopards player said.

"I think we did great as a team and we managed to collect three points, which was so important for us. We are proud of what we did for the club, the chairman, the supporters and management. It shows that we have depth in our squad."

Chiefs is a team currently battling adversity, having been affected by a Covid-19 outbreak which has seen several key players sidelined. Nange said that this had fostered tighter team unity.

"We are Kaizer Chiefs and we are one team, so everyone will represent the badge during the season. We will continue working and fighting together.”

The Phefeni Glamour Boys now turn their focus to Royal AM on Saturday with revenge on their minds. The irrepressible Shauwn Mkhize's headline-grabbing outfit embarrassed Chiefs 4-1 earlier this season, with Nange saying that they were targeting all three points with the intent of putting in another "great performance".

