Orlando Pirates caretaker coach Mandla Ncikazi claims that Mamelodi Sundowns are not invincible

The two giants will meet in a DStv Premiership match on Friday, with the visitors 16 points behind the hosts

Sundowns has dominated Pirates in 2021, winning all four matches thus far in the year and seeking a clean sweep

Orlando Pirates caretaker coach Mandla Ncikazi has thrown the gauntlet at runaway log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, claiming that they were not invincible.

The Buccaneers and Masandawana will collide in a DStv Premiership match on Friday, with the hosts looking to increase an already massive 16 point lead over the visitors. For effect, Sundowns has dominated Pirates in 2021, beating them comfortably in four encounters thus far this year.

Pirates has not lost a match since a 1-2 letdown against hated rivals Kaizer Chiefs in early November, but far too many drawn games has hamstrung their efforts to catch Sundowns.

Speaking in Kickoff.com, Ncikazi was well aware of the difficult task at hand, but said that his charges had no choice but to halt the formidable Sundowns.

"It will be an uphill battle," Ncikazi said.

"You can imagine how tough it is playing a derby then immediately after the log leaders, Sundowns, who are doing very well. But Pirates must rise, Sundowns are doing well but I don't think they are invincible or immortal it's very possible to beat them."

Ncikazi added that Pirates would have to bring its best game to proceedings in order to beat a team in very good form.

For good measure, Sundowns are currently unbeaten after 16 matches, having won 12 and drawn four.

Invincible Mamelodi Sundowns chase history

Rampant Mamelodi Sundowns appear to not have any challengers, and are in the process of breaking unique records on their charge.

As reported by Briefly News, Masandawana have cantered to a near-sweatless lead at the top of the DStv Premiership, and have shown no signs of letting up.

Already the most dominant team of the Premier Soccer League era, if they remain consistent they stand to make history that take some beating.

